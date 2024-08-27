Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -357.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

