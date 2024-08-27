Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Shares of SEAT opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $969.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
