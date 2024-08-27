VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte $1.02 million 25.23 -$27.78 million N/A N/A VolitionRx $770,000.00 73.97 -$35.32 million ($0.46) -1.34

OncoCyte has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 2 2 0 2.50 VolitionRx 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OncoCyte and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. VolitionRx has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 304.27%. Given VolitionRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte -3,558.46% -149.88% -45.79% VolitionRx -3,318.42% N/A -165.21%

Summary

VolitionRx beats OncoCyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. It also provides testing services for biomarker discovery, assay design and development, clinical trial support, and various biomarker tests. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) to collaborate in the development and the commercialization of research use only and in vitro diagnostics kitted transplant products using Bio-Rad's ddPCR instruments and reagents. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. VolitionRx Limited is based in Henderson, Nevada.

