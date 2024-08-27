Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.