Vornado Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,033 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 1,681 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,922,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 818,838 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $21,564,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 612,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 228.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.