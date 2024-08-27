VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million.

VSEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

VSEC stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.59. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $3,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

