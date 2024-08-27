Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $250.65 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

View Our Latest Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.