Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.25. 3,432,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,397,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.