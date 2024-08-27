Wave Systems (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wave Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Wave Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,800 shares changing hands.
Wave Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.
Wave Systems Company Profile
Wave Systems Corp. (Wave) is engaged in developing hardware-based computer security systems. The Company’s products provide a set of solutions that focus on authentication, encryption and data-loss protection. Its core set of offerings include Authentication Solutions, Encryption Solutions and Data Loss Protection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wave Systems
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.