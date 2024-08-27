Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,927,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Black Hills by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 475,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKH opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

