Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,653 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

