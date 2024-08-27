Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,731 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,041,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,189.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 90,138 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,637,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.