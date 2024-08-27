Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 3,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

