Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,396 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in JD.com by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

