Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 261 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,641,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

