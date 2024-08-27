Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

