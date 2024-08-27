Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HODL stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

