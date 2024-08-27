Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 1,639,667 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 960,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

