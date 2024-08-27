Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBW opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

