Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,824,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,340,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.75.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BIO opened at $313.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.