Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $249,000 in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 94.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,100.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TowneBank Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

