Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $257,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

