Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $257,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTN

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.