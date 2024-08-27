Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

