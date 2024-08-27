Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

