Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,827 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Qualys by 96.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. Insiders sold a total of 26,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

