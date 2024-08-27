Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,030,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. abrdn plc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

