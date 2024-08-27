Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,884 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

