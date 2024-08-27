Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,609,000 after buying an additional 232,344 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,957,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 145,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $30,153.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,750.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $30,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,750.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,319 shares of company stock worth $171,743. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

