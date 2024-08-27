Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $132.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89. NetApp has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.