Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bilibili (BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

8/23/2024 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Bilibili Trading Up 0.6 %

BILI stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Bilibili Inc alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.