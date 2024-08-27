Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bilibili (BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/23/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.
- 8/23/2024 – Bilibili had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – Bilibili was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Bilibili Trading Up 0.6 %
BILI stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.