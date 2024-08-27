Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Universal Security Instruments (UUU)

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN: UUU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2024 – Universal Security Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

