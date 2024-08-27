Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently:

8/26/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $4.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

8/23/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $3.80 to $4.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $2.53 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/16/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Peloton Interactive had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell bought 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at $133,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $431,715. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,947,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $20,824,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,527,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

