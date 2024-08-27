WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WesBanco

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.