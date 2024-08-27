West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 0.7%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.43 and last traded at $90.31. 113,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,412% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.69.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

