Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.26

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $12.63. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 23,082 shares traded.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

