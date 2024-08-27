Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
