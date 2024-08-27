White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
White Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About White Gold
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
Featured Articles
