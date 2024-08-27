Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Whole Earth Brands Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
