WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Benchmark

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,300. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 431,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

