Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

About Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. Its property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

