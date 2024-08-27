William Radford Lovett II Sells 16,466 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,914,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,011,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

