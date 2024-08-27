Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $18.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $285.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $201.03 and a one year high of $286.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

