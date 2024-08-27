Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA opened at $368.28 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,125.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

