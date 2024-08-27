Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

WGO opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

