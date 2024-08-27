Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.83 and last traded at $33.83. 424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Winpak Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

