Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS) Plans Dividend of $0.69

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.41) on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.65 ($16.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,995.13 ($26.31). The firm has a market cap of £26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,021.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,416.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,475.48.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

