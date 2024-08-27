Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS) Plans Dividend of $0.69

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of WDS stock opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.41) on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.65 ($16.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,995.13 ($26.31). The firm has a market cap of £26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,021.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,416.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,475.48.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
