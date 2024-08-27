Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Up 1.3%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 51,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

