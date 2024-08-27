Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

XELB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

