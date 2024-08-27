Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

